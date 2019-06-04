English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens: Know the Venue, Record, Weather Update
Sophia Gardens, the venue of today's Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019 is an intriguing site, and not just for cricket fans.
(Photo Credit: Reuters) Sophia Gardens, the site of the upcoming Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019, has witnessed much historical action
After losing their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener to Australia by 7 wickets, Gulbadin Naib’s side Afghanistan will eye to make a comeback when they meet Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup champions, at Sophia Gardens on June 4 at 3 pm. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who were thrashed by New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup opening encounter, will hope for a much improved performance. As we get into the ICC World Cup 2019 groove, let’s get familiar with the ground and weather condition for Tuesday’s match.
Located in Cardiff, the SWALEC stadium can accommodate up to 15,000 people after redevelopment.
This venue has a lot of historical memories, as they played host to first one day match between England and Wales in 2002. However, the match that shocked the entire cricket world was the match between Australia and Bangladesh, when the Bangladesh defeated Australia by 5 wickets.
Sophia Gardens has also staged some of crucial matches in Glamorgan’s history like in 1969, when they won the County Championship against Worcestershire.
This venue has hosted 24 matches. Out of it, 6 times the team batting first has won while the team chasing has a winning score of 9 times. This stadium has witnessed one tie breaker match and one match with no result. The highest score on this ground was 342 made by England against Australia.
The area were the cricket pitch now stands also has unique history, it once played host to a ‘Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show’ and ‘Barnum and Bailey’s travelling circus and menagerie’.
