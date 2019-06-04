ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History

Sri Lanka are all set to face Afghanistan in the sixth match of ICC Cricket World cup at Sophia Gardens at 3 pm on Tuesday (June 4). With both the teams coming to the match after tasting defeat in their respective openers, it will be interesting to see which team bounces back. Though former world champions Sri Lanka are the favorite, they will not discount the Afghans as minnow. Under the captaincy of Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan will use their bowling line up to attack the Lanka. On the other hand, Dimuth Karunaratne and his men need to tighten their noose in order to beat the Dark Horses Afghanistan.Number of matches played: 1Afghanistan won: 0Sri Lanka won: 1Tied: 0No result: 0And if we look at Asia Cup stats, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have played two matches, in which both won one each.Number of matches played: 2Afghanistan won: 1Sri Lanka won: 1Tied: 0No result: 0Number of matches played: 3Afghanistan won: 1Sri Lanka won: 2Tied: 0No result: 0So, as Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have only played one match in world cup against each other, it is difficult to predict which team is going to own the match. However, Sri Lanka have 53% winning probability as compared to Afghanistan 47%. So the possibility is that it would be an interesting head to head match instead of the usual one sided ones in this tournament.