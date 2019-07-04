Afghanistan vs West Indies: Leeds Weather, Headingley Pitch Report and Stadium Records
The weather for the match between Afghanistan and West Indies is expected to be partly cloudy. However, there will be plenty of sunshine in the midst of clouds.
Afghanistan will take on West Indies in their upcoming fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on July 4 at 3 pm. Gulbadin Naid and his men, who have failed to register even a single win in the ongoing tournament, will eye to register their first victory of the tournament against Jason Holder-led West Indies. Meanwhile, Windies, who have suffered seven loses in this Cricket World Cup will hope to restore their pride in their coming clash against Afghanistan.
Weather Forecast:
The weather for the match between Afghanistan and West Indies is expected to be partly cloudy. However, there will be plenty of sunshine in the midst of clouds. Maximum temperature estimated is 21 degree Celsius whereas 13 degree Celsius is estimated to be the lowest.
Pitch Report:
Headingley is known for having a flat pitch which usually favors batsmen. So the team winning the toss might opt for batting first. However, as seen in the previous Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match, captains might feel like chasing the runs. Besides this, weather conditions should also be taken into consideration while making a decision.
Stadium Facts:
Scheduled at Headingley Carnegie, this is the third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1890 with the capacity of 17000 people.
Along with being home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club, this venue has staged some of the iconic comeback in test cricket like when England defeated Australia by 18 runs in 1981.
This venue has also witnessed some of the greatest innings, like two Test triple-centuries by Don Bradman in 1930 and 1934. Besides him, John Edricd of Surrey has also made a Test triple hundred in 1965.
Named after a suburb of the city of Leeds, this stadium is also linked to a rugby league ground, home of The Leeds Rhinos. However, apart from all this, the venue has staged a total of 41 ODI matches. Out of this, 21 matches were won by Home side, 10 were won by touring side while the neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.
