ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs West Indies: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Afghanistan will go head to head with West Indies in the 42nd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World cup 2019 at Headingley in Leeds on June 2. Gulbadin Naid's side, who are currently at the last spot on the points table, will hope to change their game strategy as they take on West Indies in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Jason holder's side, who are struggling from the start of this campaign, will try to leave an impact in their last match.

This is the first time that Afghanistan and West Indies will face each other play in a World Cup tournament. Previously, they have faced each other in five One Day International matches. Out of these, Afghanistan have won three times whereas West Indies have come out to be victorious on one occasion. Besides this, one match was also abandoned between the two. So based on their previous World Cup records, one can say that Afghanistan has an advantage over West Indies in the upcoming fixture.

However, winning probability tell us that West Indies have a higher chance of registering a win with 78% as compared to Afghanistan 22%.

So ahead so Afghanistan clash with West Indies, here's a look at their ODI Stats:

Afghanistan vs West Indies One Day International Stats

Number of matches played between Afghanistan and West Indies: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

West Indies won: 1

Tied: 0

No Result: 1