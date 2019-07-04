Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs West Indies: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

This is the first time that Afghanistan and West Indies will face each other play in a World Cup tournament. Previously, they have faced each other in five One Day International matches.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs West Indies: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Image: ICC
Loading...

Afghanistan will go head to head with West Indies in the 42nd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World cup 2019 at Headingley in Leeds on June 2. Gulbadin Naid's side, who are currently at the last spot on the points table, will hope to change their game strategy as they take on West Indies in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Jason holder's side, who are struggling from the start of this campaign, will try to leave an impact in their last match.

This is the first time that Afghanistan and West Indies will face each other play in a World Cup tournament. Previously, they have faced each other in five One Day International matches. Out of these, Afghanistan have won three times whereas West Indies have come out to be victorious on one occasion. Besides this, one match was also abandoned between the two. So based on their previous World Cup records, one can say that Afghanistan has an advantage over West Indies in the upcoming fixture.

However, winning probability tell us that West Indies have a higher chance of registering a win with 78% as compared to Afghanistan 22%.

So ahead so Afghanistan clash with West Indies, here's a look at their ODI Stats:

Afghanistan vs West Indies One Day International Stats

Number of matches played between Afghanistan and West Indies: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

West Indies won: 1

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram