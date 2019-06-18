'Always a Next Time': Ranveer Singh Hugs Disheartened Pakistan Fan After Loss to India
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is winning hearts for his sweet gesture.
Ranveer Singh hugs Pakistani fan after India vs Pak match.
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is winning hearts for his sweet gesture of consoling a Pakistani fan left heartbroken over the team’s crushing loss to India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Comedian Aatif Nawaz posted on Twitter a clip showing Ranveer embracing him in the stands after India beat Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester to continue their winning streak in the mega tournament against their arch-rivals.
“There’s always next time! Don’t be disheartened,” Ranveer is seen telling Aatif while assuring him that the “boys” will make a comeback.
“Played well. Boys are committed, dedicated, professionals and they’ll be back,” the actor says in the short clip, which has been viewed over 70,000 times since being posted on the micro-blogging site on June 16.
“Aha Ranveer Bhai u r a sweetheart but reality is we r neither professional nor committed,” one Pakistani fan wrote.
Aha Ranveer Bhai u r a sweetheart but reality is we r neither professional nor committed 😢— ZohreenAmir (@Zohreen_Amir) June 16, 2019
“Pure and genuine,” said another.
Pure and genuine ❤— RS * 🐐 ᴳᵁᴸᴸᵞ ᴮᴼᵞ (@KingOfHearts_RS) June 16, 2019
Some fans were not convinced about the Simmba star’s lavish praise of the Pakistani team.
“All wrong..boys are not committed ..neither dedicated.. nor professionals,” one upset fan wrote.
All wrong..boys are not committed ..neither dedicated.. nor professionals.@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 @simadwasim @RealHa55an @SarfarazA_54— Muhammad Adeel (@Adeel089) June 17, 2019
Ranveer will be next seen playing Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan-helemd ‘83’ that tells the story of India's incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory against the mighty West Indies.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- How Avengers Endgame Continued Marvel Sequels' Winning Streak at the Box Office
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
- Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s