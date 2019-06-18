'Always a Next Time': Ranveer Singh Hugs Disheartened Pakistan Fan After Loss to India

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is winning hearts for his sweet gesture of consoling a Pakistani fan left heartbroken over the team’s crushing loss to India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Comedian Aatif Nawaz posted on Twitter a clip showing Ranveer embracing him in the stands after India beat Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester to continue their winning streak in the mega tournament against their arch-rivals.

“There’s always next time! Don’t be disheartened,” Ranveer is seen telling Aatif while assuring him that the “boys” will make a comeback.

“Played well. Boys are committed, dedicated, professionals and they’ll be back,” the actor says in the short clip, which has been viewed over 70,000 times since being posted on the micro-blogging site on June 16.

“Aha Ranveer Bhai u r a sweetheart but reality is we r neither professional nor committed,” one Pakistani fan wrote.

“Pure and genuine,” said another.

Some fans were not convinced about the Simmba star’s lavish praise of the Pakistani team.

“All wrong..boys are not committed ..neither dedicated.. nor professionals,” one upset fan wrote.

Ranveer will be next seen playing Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan-helemd ‘83’ that tells the story of India's incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory against the mighty West Indies.