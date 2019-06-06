Andre Russell: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
Andre Russell is a West Indies all-rounder and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31 years old.
Andre Russell (Reuters)
Andre Russell, whose full name is Andre Dwayne Russell, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on April 29, 1988, Jamaica. He is 31 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his batting style is right-hand, while his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Delhi Daredevils, Islamabad United,Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs, Kolkata Knight Riders,Multan Sultans, Sydney Thunder, Sylhet Royals,Vancouver Knights, West Indies A, Worcestershire
Andre Russell has played in 53 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 998 runs at an average of 28.51. His highest score is 92 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 67 wickets at an average of 31.82. His bowling economy rate is 5.83. His best bowling figure is 4/35.
Andre Russell made his ODI debut against Ireland at Mohali, Mar 11, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.
This Andre Russell: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 6, 2019.
