Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Andre Russell: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Andre Russell is a West Indies all-rounder and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31 years old.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Andre Russell: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Andre Russell (Reuters)
Loading...
Andre Russell, whose full name is Andre Dwayne Russell, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on April 29, 1988, Jamaica. He is 31 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his batting style is right-hand, while his bowling style is right-arm fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Delhi Daredevils, Islamabad United,Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs, Kolkata Knight Riders,Multan Sultans, Sydney Thunder, Sylhet Royals,Vancouver Knights, West Indies A, Worcestershire

Andre Russell has played in 52 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 998 runs at an average of 28.51. His highest score is 92. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 65 wickets at an average of 32.73. His bowling economy rate is 5.86. His best bowling figure is 4/35.

Andre Russell made his ODI debut against Ireland at Mohali, Mar 11, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Providence, Jul 22, 2018 .

This Andre Russell: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram