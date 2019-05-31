English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Andre Russell: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Andre Russell is a West Indies all-rounder and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31 years old.
Andre Russell (Reuters)
Andre Russell, whose full name is Andre Dwayne Russell, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on April 29, 1988, Jamaica. He is 31 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his batting style is right-hand, while his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Delhi Daredevils, Islamabad United,Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs, Kolkata Knight Riders,Multan Sultans, Sydney Thunder, Sylhet Royals,Vancouver Knights, West Indies A, Worcestershire
Andre Russell has played in 52 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 998 runs at an average of 28.51. His highest score is 92. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 65 wickets at an average of 32.73. His bowling economy rate is 5.86. His best bowling figure is 4/35.
Andre Russell made his ODI debut against Ireland at Mohali, Mar 11, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Providence, Jul 22, 2018 .
This Andre Russell: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
