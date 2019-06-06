Ashley Nurse: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6

Ashley Nurse, whose full name is Ashley Renaldo Nurse, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on December 22, 1988 at Gibbons, Christ Church, Barbados. He is 30 years of age. He is an bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados, Barbados Tridents, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Montreal Tigers, Trinbago Knight Riders, West Indies A.

Ashley Nurse has played in 51 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 482 runs at an average of 19.28. His highest score is 44. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 49 wickets at an average of 41.61. His bowling economy rate is 5.31. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/51.

Nurse made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Harare on November 16, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on May 31, 2019.

This Ashley Nurse: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 6, 2019.