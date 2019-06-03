Asif Ali: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Asif Ali is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on October 1, 1991 in Faisalabad, Punjab. He is 27 years of age. He is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Edmonton Royals, Faisalabad,Faisalabad Wolves, Islamabad United.Asif Ali has played in 16 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 342 runs at an average of 31.09. His highest score is 52 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 3 half-centuries.Asif Ali made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, Jul 13, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19,2019 .This Asif Ali: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.