ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh at Trent Bridge: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
Australia and Bangladesh have faced each other three times in ICC World Cup history.
Bangladesh have never won a World Cup match against Australia. (Photo Credit: Twitter/BCB Tigers)
Uplifted by their emphatic win over West Indies, Bangladesh will be high on confidence when they face Australia in their upcoming encounter at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 20.
On the other hand, Australia, who thrashed Pakistan by 41 runs in their last match, will look forward to similar prospects in the coming fixture. Australia and Bangladesh have faced each other in three matches in World Cup history.
Out of these, Australia have won two matches while Bangladesh have failed to register even a single win. Besides these two matches, one match was abandoned in 2015 without a ball being bowled.
If we look at the winning probability, then it tells us that Australia have a higher chance of winning with 83 per cent as compared to 17 per cent of Bangladesh. However, with Bengal Tiger's Shakib Al Hasan in full form, much can't be predicted as anything can happen in the upcoming clash between Australia and Bangladesh.
So ahead of Australia vs Bangladesh, here's a look at their World Cup history:
Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup Stats
Number of matches played between Australia and Bangladesh: 3
Australia won: 2
Bangladesh won: 0
Tied: 0
No Result: 1
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
