1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs England at Edgbaston: Match Stats and Records, Winning, Losing and Tied

Both England and Australia have faced each other in eight World Cup matches so far. Out of these, England have won two and Australia have come out to be victorious on remaining six occasions.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs England at Edgbaston: Match Stats and Records, Winning, Losing and Tied
For Representation
The 47th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled between defending champions Australia and hosts, England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Aaron Finch and his men, who have won their previous match against England will look forward to a similar innings as they take on Eoin Morgan’s side. Meanwhile England will hope to make it to finals by thrashing their arch-rivals Australia in their upcoming fixture.

Both England and Australia have faced each other in eight World Cup matches so far. Out of these, England have won two and Australia have come out to be victorious on remaining six occasions.

So looking at their World Cup history, one can say that Australia have an upper hand in the upcoming match. However, the winning probability tells us that it's England who have a higher chance of winning with 56% as compared to Australia's 44%.

Moreover, with David Warner and Aaron Finch in terrific form, and England under high pressure to register their first ever World Cup title, one can’t afford to miss the upcoming game as it is surely going to be an interesting watch.

So ahead of Australia's clash with England, here's a look at their previous World Cup Stats:

Australia vs England ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between England and Australia: 8

England won: 2

Australia won: 6

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

