David Warner Gives His Man-of-the-match Award to Young Australia Fan, Social Media Hearts It

David Warner scored a 111-ball 107 to lead Australia to a 41-run win over Pakistan in their ICC Cricket world Cup encounter.

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
David Warner Gives His Man-of-the-match Award to Young Australia Fan, Social Media Hearts It
David Warner gave his man-of-the-match award to young Australia fan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
David Warner scored his first century since returning from a ban, as Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at Taunton on Wednesday.

Warner was given a one-year ban following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal, and after the match, the southpaw was a relieved man.

"This century means a lot as a batsman," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

Warner posed with fans after the end of the game, and on meeting a young boy in Australia jersey along standing near the fence along with his father - two yellow specks in seas of green - Warner handed his man-of-the-match award to the young fan.

Fans on social media lauded Warner's gesture and hailed the sportsman spirit of the Australian team.

At the press conference after the game, Warner reflected on his journey over the last year. He thanked his wife Candice and his two daughters for supporting him through that period.

"I was always coming back to international cricket if selected," Warner told reporters.

"The thing that kept me going was my wife and kids.

"My wife is just, she's just my rock. She's unbelievable. She's determined, disciplined, selfless," the 32-year-old left-hander added.

"She's a strong woman. And she got me out of bed a lot in those sort of first sort of 12 weeks, and got me back running and training hard as I could. She really nailed that into me."

When asked about the jeering and booing that he has been subjected to since his return, Warner said it is something that doesn't bother him.

"The boos, we don't really hear that when we're out there... It's water off a duck's back," Warner said.

"I've heard it my whole career," Warner added.

