Australia vs South Africa: Manchester Weather, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Stadium Records

The weather may have a say in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 6, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Table Toppers Australia are all set to take on South Africa in the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Aaron Finch-led Australia, who have already qualified for Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals will hope to maintain their dominance on field as they clash with Faf du Plessis's side. Meanwhile, South Africa who had a disappointing World Cup tournament this year will look forward to better prospects as they take on defending champions Australia in their last game.

Weather Update:

The weather may play a spoilsport in the upcoming clash between Australia and South Africa as it is expected to get rainy. Patchy rain is possible throughout the day. The maximum temperature estimated is 20 degree Celsius and 14 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch Report:

If we look at the previous matches, then one can ascertain that it is a batting pitch. So the team winning the toss might opt to bat first irrespective of weather conditions. The last match held at this venue was India vs West Indies, where India defeated West Indies by 125 runs.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the fifth ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people. Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 47 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.

