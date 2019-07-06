Take the pledge to vote

Australia vs South Africa: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Australia will be looking to beat South Africa in the last match fo the group stage and finish at top of the ICC Cricket World Cup points table.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 6, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
Australia vs South Africa: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Australia have a far better record against South Africa in World Cup matches (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming clash between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday will mark the 45th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Australia will hope to finish their Cricket World Cup camp as table toppers. Meanwhile, South Africa who struggled throughout the tournament will look to end their World Cup campaign on a good note with a win over defending champions.

Both Australia and South Africa have faced each other in five World Cup matches. Out of these, Australia have won three encounters whereas, South Africa have come out to be victorious on one occasion. Besides this, both the teams have witnessed one tie as of yet.

So based on their previous World Cup encounters, it's Australia who is ahead of South Africa. Even the winning probability tells us that Australia have a higher chance of registering a win with 69% as compared to South Africa's 31%.

So ahead of Australia's clash with South Africa, here's a look at their World Cup history:

Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup Statistics

Number of matches played between Australia and South Africa: 5

Australia won: 3

South Africa won: 1

Tied: 1

No Result: 0

