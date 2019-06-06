ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies at Trent Bridge: Venue, Records, Nottingham Weather Update
Trent Bridge has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs.
Adam Zampa celebrates with his teammates.
Both Australia and West Indies are ready for their 2nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Scheduled at Trent Bridge, this will be the third match to be played in Nottingham. Besides this, the other two matches were West Indies vs Pakistan and England vs Pakistan.
Trent Bridge was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people. It has hosted some of the most matches in international cricket like when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.
Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.
The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.
Key Facts:
Opened: 1841
Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)
Known as: Trent Bridge Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End
Location: Nottingham, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Nottinghamshire
Other Sports it is home to: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910
Floodlights: Yes
Weather update:
The Trent Bridge forecast suggests the average daytime maximum temperature will be around 18°C, with 20% changes of rain.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Miley Cyrus Reacts to Groping Incident, Says 'Can't Be Grabbed Without Consent'
- Ali Zafar Has the Most Adorable Excuse for Not Being Able to Wish His Fans 'Eid Mubarak'
- These Are The Apple iPhones and iPads That Will Get iOS 13 and iPadOS: Is Your iPhone or iPad on The List?
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s