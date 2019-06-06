ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies at Trent Bridge: Venue, Records, Nottingham Weather Update

Both Australia and West Indies are ready for their 2nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Scheduled at Trent Bridge, this will be the third match to be played in Nottingham. Besides this, the other two matches were West Indies vs Pakistan and England vs Pakistan.

Trent Bridge was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people. It has hosted some of the most matches in international cricket like when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.

Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.

The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.

Key Facts:

Opened: 1841

Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)

Known as: Trent Bridge Ground

Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End

Location: Nottingham, England

Time Zone: UTC +01:00

Home to: Nottinghamshire

Other Sports it is home to: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910

Floodlights: Yes

Weather update:

The Trent Bridge forecast suggests the average daytime maximum temperature will be around 18°C, with 20% changes of rain.