Babar Azam: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on October 15, 1994 in Lahore, Punjab. He is 24 years of age. He is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Guyana Amazon Warriors,Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Pakistan A,Pakistan Under-15s, Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan Under-23s,Rawalpindi Rams, Sui Southern Gas Corporation,Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.Babar Azam has played in 64 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2739 runs at an average of 51.67. His highest score is 125 not out. He has scored 9 centuries and 12 half-centuries.Azam made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Lahore on May 31, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19, 2019.