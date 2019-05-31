English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Babar Azam: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Babar Azam is a Pakistani Batsman and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.
Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on October 15, 1994 in Lahore, Punjab. He is 24 years of age. He is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Guyana Amazon Warriors,Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Pakistan A,Pakistan Under-15s, Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan Under-23s,Rawalpindi Rams, Sui Southern Gas Corporation,Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.
Babar Azam has played in 64 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2739 runs at an average of 51.67. His highest score is 125 not out. He has scored 9 centuries and 12 half-centuries.
Azam made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Lahore on May 31, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19, 2019.
This Babar Azam: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
