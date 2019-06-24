Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Rose Bowl: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will go head to head in the 31st match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 24 (Monday) at 3 pm. Mashrafe Mortaza and his men, who are currently at the sixth spot on the points table, will have to go higher on the chart, if they plan on playing the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who came out with a much improved performance against England and India, will try to register their first win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played each other in one world Cup match so far. This match was won by Bangladesh in 2015 by 105 runs. So based on that, Bangladesh have an upper hand as they take on Gulbadin Naib's side in the upcoming match.

Besides this, if we look at the winning probability, then it also tells us that Bangladesh have a higher chance of winning with 81% probability as compared to Afghanistan 19%. Moreover, with Afghanistan trio of spinners proving ineffective in the tournament so far, it is not difficult to predict who is going take the win home.

So, ahead of Bangladesh clash with Afghanistan, here’s a look at their World Cup Stats:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan: 1

Bangladesh won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0