ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs New Zealand at The Oval: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History
Bangladesh will bank on their key man Shakib-Al-Hassan, who will be playing his 200th ODI match.
Bangladesh celebrate the wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo. (Reuters)
Having won their respective ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 openers, both Bangladesh and New Zealand will eye an early advantage when they meet at the Oval on Wednesday at 6 pm. Bangladesh will bank on their key man Shakib-Al-Hassan, who will be playing his 200th ODI match. On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis come to this match riding high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
However, much can’t be said as Bangladesh have lost all their previous world cup matches against New Zealand. They have played 4 times against New Zealand, and lost every single time. If we look at the winning probability of this match then Bangladesh has 27% chance which is quite less as compared to 73% of New Zealand.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Stats
Number of matches played: 4
New Zealand won: 4
Bangladesh won: 0
Ties: 0
No Result: 0
