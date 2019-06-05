ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Venue, Records, Weather Report
England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.
New Zealand celebrate at the end of the 1st innings. (Reuters)
The ninth match of ICC Cricket World cup is scheduled between Bangladesh and New Zealand. This match is all set to take place at the historic Kennington Oval at 6:00 pm (IST).
Located in London, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500 and was established in 1845. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.
This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called the “Ashes”.
The stadium has hosted 65 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 39 times. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.
England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.
Besides cricket, Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.
The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands “The Who” and “The Faces” in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.
KEY FACTS
Opened 1845
Capacity 23500
Known as The Oval; The AMP Oval; The Foster's Oval; The Brit Oval
Ends Pavilion End, Vauxhall End
Location London, England
Time Zone UTC +01:00
Home to England, Surrey
Floodlights Yes
Weather:
There are high changes of rain playing a spoilsport for today’s match as there is a prediction of rain and the forecast won’t change throughout the day. There will be a 90 per cent cloud cover during match time.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Trailer Is Out and Twitter Cannot Unhear His ‘Awful’ Bihari Accent
- India vs South Africa: Rain Unlikely to Affect Tie in Chilly Southampton
- Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
- World Environment Day: The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s