Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

The 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held at the County Ground, Bristol on June 11 at 3 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
File photo of Bangladesh cricket team.
Loading...
Coming into this game after two consecutive loses, Mashrafe Mortaza led Bengal Tigers will eye to get their World Cup campaign back on track as they gear up to face 1996 World Champions Sri Lanka. On the other hand, the Islanders, who have been looking pretty weak on the bowling front in this ICC Cricket World Cup, will look for improved performance from the bowlers.

The 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held at the County Ground, Bristol on June 11 at 3 pm. If we look at Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka previous World Cup matches, then the two sides have taken on each other in 3 matches, out of which Bangladesh have failed to win a single match and the Lankans willing on all the 3 occasions.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup Statistics


Matches: 3

Bangladesh won: 0

Sri Lanka won: 3

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Moreover, the One Day International statistics tells us that Sri Lanka have played a total of 43 matches against Bangladesh, out of which Sri Lanka have won 36 times as compared to Bangladesh 7. However, even though it seems like Sri Lanka have an advantage over Bangladesh in the upcoming match. It’s actually Bangladesh who have a higher chance of winning with 58% probability as compared to Sri Lanka's 47%.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Statistics

Matches: 43

Bangladesh won: 7

Sri Lanka won: 36

Tied: 0

No Result: 0
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

