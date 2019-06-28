ICC World Cup 2019: Bee Attack During Sri Lanka vs South Africa Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between Sri Lanka and South Africa saw astonishing scenes and players of both sides and match officials lay flat on their stomach in the middle of the match on Friday.

South Africa, who are already out of contention for the semi-finals, were playing Sri Lanka, who had a must-win situation in front of them, at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Yet the pace of the match was so slow that the bee attack towards the end was what fans found most exciting.

South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 203 but it took the Proteas 49.3 overs to put an end to the Sri Lanka batting. Process this, 10 Sri Lanka batsmen played for 297 deliveries and scored only 203 runs.

In the first ten overs, Sri Lanka scored 67 runs but that would prove to be their best bit of play. In the next 20 overs, Sri Lanka scored only 48 runs, batting at snail pace.

From overs 31-40, Sri Lanka managed 48 runs while the last 10 overs, minus three deliveries, yielded 41 runs.

The bee attack during the match brought moments of relief for fans from the cricket they watched and some of the reactions on Twitter were hilarious.

