Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ICC World Cup 2019: Bee Attack During Sri Lanka vs South Africa Sparks Hilarious Reactions

ICC World Cup 2019: A swarm of bees graced the Riverside Ground in Durham during Sri Lanka vs South Africa, sparking laughter among Twitterati.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC World Cup 2019: Bee Attack During Sri Lanka vs South Africa Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Players and officials lay flat on their stomach during the bee attack. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between Sri Lanka and South Africa saw astonishing scenes and players of both sides and match officials lay flat on their stomach in the middle of the match on Friday.

South Africa, who are already out of contention for the semi-finals, were playing Sri Lanka, who had a must-win situation in front of them, at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Yet the pace of the match was so slow that the bee attack towards the end was what fans found most exciting.

South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 203 but it took the Proteas 49.3 overs to put an end to the Sri Lanka batting. Process this, 10 Sri Lanka batsmen played for 297 deliveries and scored only 203 runs.

In the first ten overs, Sri Lanka scored 67 runs but that would prove to be their best bit of play. In the next 20 overs, Sri Lanka scored only 48 runs, batting at snail pace.

From overs 31-40, Sri Lanka managed 48 runs while the last 10 overs, minus three deliveries, yielded 41 runs.

The bee attack during the match brought moments of relief for fans from the cricket they watched and some of the reactions on Twitter were hilarious.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram