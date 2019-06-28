ICC World Cup 2019: Bee Attack During Sri Lanka vs South Africa Sparks Hilarious Reactions
ICC World Cup 2019: A swarm of bees graced the Riverside Ground in Durham during Sri Lanka vs South Africa, sparking laughter among Twitterati.
Players and officials lay flat on their stomach during the bee attack. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
The ICC World Cup 2019 game between Sri Lanka and South Africa saw astonishing scenes and players of both sides and match officials lay flat on their stomach in the middle of the match on Friday.
South Africa, who are already out of contention for the semi-finals, were playing Sri Lanka, who had a must-win situation in front of them, at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Yet the pace of the match was so slow that the bee attack towards the end was what fans found most exciting.
South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 203 but it took the Proteas 49.3 overs to put an end to the Sri Lanka batting. Process this, 10 Sri Lanka batsmen played for 297 deliveries and scored only 203 runs.
In the first ten overs, Sri Lanka scored 67 runs but that would prove to be their best bit of play. In the next 20 overs, Sri Lanka scored only 48 runs, batting at snail pace.
From overs 31-40, Sri Lanka managed 48 runs while the last 10 overs, minus three deliveries, yielded 41 runs.
The bee attack during the match brought moments of relief for fans from the cricket they watched and some of the reactions on Twitter were hilarious.
As a result of boring match, batsmen,fielders and even umpires take a small nap in ground ????#BeeAttack#SLvSA #CWC19
— Mani Tendo (@mani_tendo) June 28, 2019
Bee ?? attack in Durham..amazing!!! #SLvSA — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 28, 2019
I thought i had seen everything on a ground until i saw the bee attack and all the players lying flat on their belly to escape them #SLvSA
— Alok Nath Tiwari (@tiwarialok91) June 28, 2019
Bee attack! Even they're bored of this match #SLvSA #CWC19 — Schmuck (@MasseyErick) June 28, 2019
Sri Lanka vs South Africa bee attack..
Ohh it's the second time... Bees have attacked them before in Wanderers...#SLvSA #CWC19
— ??R?? (@ko_shur) June 28, 2019
Bees attack ?? #SAvSL #SLvSA #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/gmjtbve8LS — Usman ???? (@Usman_account) June 28, 2019
BEES ATTACK
The only exciting part of this match #SLvSA so far.
— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) June 28, 2019
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s