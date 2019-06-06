Carlos Brathwaite: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6

Carlos Brathwaite, whose full name is Carlos Ricardo Brathwaite, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on July 18, 1988, Barbados. He is 30 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Antigua Hawksbills, Barbados,Barbados Tridents, Barbados Under-19s,Combined Campuses and Colleges, Delhi Daredevils,Kolkata Knight Riders, Lahore Qalandars,Sagicor High Performance Centre, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots,Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder,West Indies A

Carlos Brathwaite has played in 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 389 runs at an average of 14.40. His highest score is 50 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 31 wickets at an average of 44.06. His bowling economy rate is 5.44. His best bowling figure is 5/27.

Carlos Brathwaite made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram, Oct 18, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.

This Carlos Brathwaite: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 6, 2019.