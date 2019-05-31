Take the pledge to vote

Carlos Brathwaite: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Carlos Brathwaite is a West Indies all-rounder and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.

May 31, 2019
Carlos Brathwaite: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Carlos Brathwaite (Image: AFP)
Carlos Brathwaite, whose full name is Carlos Ricardo Brathwaite, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on July 18, 1988, Barbados. He is 30 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Antigua Hawksbills, Barbados,Barbados Tridents, Barbados Under-19s,Combined Campuses and Colleges, Delhi Daredevils,Kolkata Knight Riders, Lahore Qalandars,Sagicor High Performance Centre, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots,Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder,West Indies A

Carlos Brathwaite has played in 33 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 389 runs at an average of 14.40. His highest score is 50 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 31 wickets at an average of 43.61. His bowling economy rate is 5.48. His best bowling figure is 5/27.

Carlos Brathwaite made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram, Oct 18, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against England Gros Islet, Mar 2, 2019.

This Carlos Brathwaite: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
