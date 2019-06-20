Apology, Autographed Jersey, Tickets For Family: How Warner Made Up to Net Bowler Hit on Head

23-year-old Jaykishan Plaha is now quite a well-known name courtesy the one ball that David Warner played and that hit him on the head. Plaha suffered concussion after the incident and has been advised six weeks of rest but his spirit has not diminished one bit.

Plaha, an Indian origin fast bowling all-rounder, was bowling to Warner in the nets when a shot of his hit the net bowler on the head.

"Warner screamed 'Oh Lord, No!'. That was all I could hear from the other end, before falling on the pitch" Plaha told TOI.

"It was an outside off delivery and Warner played that short in an arc and it came at me at good speed. Before I could duck, the ball hit me so hard."

Jaykishan Phala, the net bowler struck during a practice session, receives a warm embrace and signed shirt from @davidwarner31 at The Oval #CWC19 #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/P82YLFggFs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 15, 2019

Plaha then described how worried the Australian players were when they came to check on him in the hospital. For the uninitiated, Australian players are still shaken by the death of Phil Hughes in 2014 when the young cricketer had succumbed to injuries after being hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match. "The entire Australian team, physios and doctors came to see me immediately after that and stretchered me off the field and then took me to the hospital. "When they came to the hospital to see me, there was a lot of tension on the Australian players' faces. Warner, Langer, Maxwell, Smith, most of them came to see me. This was probably due to the incident that happened a few years ago," Plaha said. "Warner said 'big man...I am sorry' and he hugged me," Plaha described.

Last week, Jaykishan Plaha was hit on the head by a David Warner drive during an Australia training session. Today, Warner met both Jaykishan and his mum before play, presented Jaykishan with an Australia shirt and wished him a speedy recovery 👏 ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZNrqnFuuau — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019

Plaha spent four nights in a London hospital but aftr he was discharged, Warner presented Plaha with an Australian shirt that was signed by all the members of the side.

"That moment, I will never forget in my life. The entire Australian squad was present there. Warner called my name and presented me the Australian jersey. It has the signature of every cricketer in the Australian squad. I was so happy. It was unbelievable and (a) proud moment for a young cricketer like me.

"He (Warner ) also gifted a few World Cup tickets to my family. It felt like I have got an international call-up, with a senior player like him presenting me with a cap and jersey. I want to be a professional cricketer and I am sure I will one day," Plaha said.

Plaha further said that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was his inspiration and also described his experience of bowling to Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik.

"What a player he (Dhoni) is. He is amazing. The way he hits the ball, it is spectacular. Such clean hitting. Very few in world cricket can do what he has done for Indian cricket. I take inspiration from him.

"I bowled to Virat, Pandya, Jadeja and Karthik. Among all, Kohli was hitting the ball with ease. He is a superstar batsman. Unfortunately, I didn't get to bowl to Dhoni," Plaha said.