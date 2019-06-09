'We Don't Exist So You Can': Dhoni Finds Another Supporter in Smriti Irani Amid Glove Row

New Delhi: Amid the controversy over MS Dhoni sporting an Army insignia gloves, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has subtly expressed her support for the Indian start wicket-keeper on Saturday. Irani took to Instagram to post the Indian Army’s 'Balidaan' insignia.

The Minister’s post was accompanied by two hashtags – “men of honour” and “heroes”. Further, image shared by her spoke loudly about the sacrifices that are made by the Indian Army personnel for keeping the country protected.

"You'll never see us cause we don't exist, you'll never hear about us cause it never happened, we don't exist so that you can. Men apart, every man an emperor," read Smriti Irani's post.

With this, the Minister for Women and Child Development became the second Union Minister to have openly supported Dhoni’s move.

Sports Minister of India, Kiren Rijuji had tweeted, “... the issue is connected with the sentiments of the country, the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take a fair step in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni case."

सरकार खेल निकायों के मामलों में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करती है, वे स्वायत्त हैं। लेकिन जब मुद्दा देश की भावनाओं से जुड़ा होता है, तो राष्ट्र के हित को ध्यान में रखना होता है। मैं बीसीसीआई से आग्रह करता हूँ की वह महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ग्‍लव्‍स मामला में उचित क़दम उठाए। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 7 June 2019

However, the Indian Army on Saturday distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the daggar insignia on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves, saying it had nothing to do with it.

Dhoni's gloves sported the Balidan badge of the parachute regiment's special force during India's opening world cup match against South Africa in Southampton in England on June 5.

The former Indian skipper wore Parachute Regiment's insignia on his gloves during India's opening match of World Cup against South Africa in England on Wednesday. Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army. Dhoni's gesture did not go down well with ICC, which cited rules and said that a player cannot sport anything except the logos of sponsors on gloves.