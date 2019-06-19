Iceland Cricket has come under the scanner for taking a scouring jibe at Afghanistan’s wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, who was decimated by England captain Eoin Morgan’s in his record-breaking innings at the World Cup showdown between the two countries at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Rashid conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England, who registered an easy victory on the back of Morgan’s incredible batting. By the end of the game, Rashid had bowled the most spell in the history of World Cups. He was dispatched for 11 sixes during England's innings.

His unusually disappointing performance made him the butt of all jokes. Iceland Cricket, the Twitter handle that has taken the world of cricket by storm over the last two years, was one of many who trolled Rashid Khan.

“We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man,” read their tweet.

We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

However, the condescending comments made on Rashid did not go too well with many, especially former cricketers. Former England all-rounder Luke Wright was one such person who was visibly upset by the distasteful display of sportsmanship by Iceland.

He sincerely came out in support of Khan and denounced Iceland Cricket’s tweet, calling it ‘rubbish’.

"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members," Wright tweeted.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

Following Wright's tweet, England fast bowler Stuart Broad replied, saying Rashid is a world-class bowler and can have bad days in cricket. "He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport," Brod said.

Soon after, other famed names from the cricketing fraternity too chimed in support of Khan and condemned the belittling remarks made by Iceland Cricket. New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi said that one dismal performance cannot take away the fact that Khan has been setting the bench-mark for leg spin bowlers around the world for the longest.

Agreed. Setting the bench mark for Leg Spin Bowlers around the world he is... @rashidkhan_19 https://t.co/1lsPXNGjzZ — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia pace legend Jason Gallispe accused Iceland Cricket of disrespecting Khan.

Lack of respect this.... https://t.co/KLcweDIfiX — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) June 18, 2019

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha expressed concern over Rashid Khan’s bowling figures, saying that such figures indicate that the necessary equilibrium between the bat and ball has been ‘distrubed’.

“What on earth is the pitch made of? There should be a balanced competition between the bat and the ball. You feel sad when the balance is disturbed,” he said on Twitter.