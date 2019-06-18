England vs Afghanistan at the Emirates Old Trafford: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

The World No. 1 ODI side, England will take on bottom-placed Afghanistan in their fifth ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture on June 18 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Afghanistan, who are playing for the second time in the Cricket World Cup, will hope for better prospects against Eoin Morgan’s side. While, England, who are all ready to reshuffle their batting order due to Eoin Morgan’s injury, will try to continue with their winning streak.

Both Afghanistan and England have earlier faced each other only once. As expected, England have come out to be victorious on that occasion. Even the winning probability tells us that England are all set to register their 4th win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 94% probability as compared Afghanistan 6%. However, England need to be wary of Afghanistan's spinners as the game is scheduled at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. It’s the same pitch where India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday.

So ahead of England clash with Afghanistan, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

England vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between England and Afghanistan: 1

England won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0