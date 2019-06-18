Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

England vs Afghanistan at the Emirates Old Trafford: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

Both Afghanistan and England have earlier faced each other only once. As expected, England have come out to be victorious on that occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
England vs Afghanistan at the Emirates Old Trafford: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
File photo of team England.
Loading...

The World No. 1 ODI side, England will take on bottom-placed Afghanistan in their fifth ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture on June 18 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Afghanistan, who are playing for the second time in the Cricket World Cup, will hope for better prospects against Eoin Morgan’s side. While, England, who are all ready to reshuffle their batting order due to Eoin Morgan’s injury, will try to continue with their winning streak.

Both Afghanistan and England have earlier faced each other only once. As expected, England have come out to be victorious on that occasion. Even the winning probability tells us that England are all set to register their 4th win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 94% probability as compared Afghanistan 6%. However, England need to be wary of Afghanistan's spinners as the game is scheduled at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. It’s the same pitch where India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday.

So ahead of England clash with Afghanistan, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

England vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between England and Afghanistan: 1

England won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram