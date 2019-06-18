Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

England vs Afghanistan: Manchester Weather Updates, Old Trafford Ground Pitch and Records

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, England vs Afghanistan is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
England vs Afghanistan: Manchester Weather Updates, Old Trafford Ground Pitch and Records
File photo of the Old Trafford stadium
After registering two consecutive wins, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 favorites England will aim to carry on their winning streak with a hat-trick when they meet Gulbadin Naib- led Afghanistan. The 24th match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup scheduled between England and Afghanistan will be played at the Old Trafford on June 18 at 3 pm. The hosts, who will be without the service of their key player Jason Roy, will try to maintain their dominance on the field. Meanwhile, the underdogs, who haven’t won a single match yet, will hope to register their first win.

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people.

Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 47 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.

Key Facts:

Also or formerly known as: Emirates Old Trafford

Established: 1857

Capacity: 19,000

Floodlights: Yes, Installed in 2011

End names: Stretford End, Brian Statham End

Home team: Lancashire

Weather:

The weather may play a spoilsport for upcoming clash between England and Afghanistan as there are 50% chances of rain.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

