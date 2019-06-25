ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Australia at Lord’s: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Winning probability tells us that England who have a higher chance of winning with 55% as compared to Australia's 45%.
File photo of Australian cricket team.
The hosts England will play their seventh match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against arch-rivals Australia at the iconic Lord’s on June 25 at 3 pm. England, who lost their previous encounter to Sri Lanka, will have to win two out of their three remaining matches, if they want to qualify for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch and his men, who are currently enjoying the second position at the points table, will aim to continue with their magic on field. Both England and Australia have faced each other in seven World Cup matches so far. Out of these, England have won two and Australia have come out to be victorious on remaining five occasions.
So, looking at their world cup history, one can say that Australia have an upper hand in the upcoming fixture. However, the winning probability tells us that England who have a higher chance of winning with 55% as compared to Australia's 45%. Moreover, with David Warner and Aaron Finch in terrific form, and England under high pressure, one can’t afford to miss the upcoming game as it is surely going to be an interesting watch.
So ahead of the most awaited clash between England and Australia, here's a look at their previous World Cup Stats:
England vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Stats
Number of matches played between England and Australia: 7
England won: 2
Australia won: 5
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
