1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh at Sophia Garden: Venue, Records, Weather Update

England look to bounce back from their loss against Pakistan, as they face off against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens today.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh at Sophia Garden: Venue, Records, Weather Update
(Photo Credit: Reuters) Sophia Gardens will be witness to a showdown, when England go up against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019
After suffering a 14-run loss to unpredictable Pakistan at Trent Bridge, England will look to make a comeback against Bangladesh in their third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on June 8 at Sophia Garden. Both teams will eye to make a comeback in this match after losing their previous match. On the other hand, the Mashrafe Mortaza’s side, who lost to New Zealand in their last fixture, will hope to bounce back against the tournament favourites England.

Located in Cardiff, the SWALEC stadium can accommodate up to 15,000 people after redevelopment.

This venue has a lot of historical memories, as they played host to first one day match between England and Wales in 2002. However, the match that shocked the entire cricket world was the match between Australia and Bangladesh, when the Bangladesh defeated Australia by 5 wickets.

Sophia Gardens has also staged some of crucial matches in Glamorgan’s history like in 1969, when they won the County Championship against Worcestershire.

This venue has hosted 24 matches. Out of it, 6 times the team batting first has won while the team chasing has a winning score of 9 times. This stadium has witnessed one tie breaker match and one match with no result. The highest score on this ground was 342 made by England against Australia.

The area were the cricket pitch now stands also has unique history, it once played host to a ‘Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show’ and ‘Barnum and Bailey’s travelling circus and menagerie’.

KEY FACTS

Capacity: 5500 (15,000 after redevelopment)

Known as: The SWALEC Stadium

Ends: River Taff End, Cathedral Road End

Location: Cardiff, Wales

Time Zone: UTC +01:00

Home to: Glamorgan

Floodlights: Yes

Weather Update:

As per the weather forecast, moderate or heavy rain shower is expected at Cardiff with minimum temperate likely to be around 11 degree Celsius. The humidity wil be around 77%.

