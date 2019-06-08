Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh on June 8 at 3pm: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Scheduled at Sophia Gardens, this would one of the interesting matches to watch as Bangladesh were the one to knock England out of 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Updated:June 8, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh on June 8 at 3pm: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Chris Woakes got England off to a good start with the ball picking two early wickets, including last ODI's centurion Fakhar Zaman. (AFP)
The red hot favourites, England will take on Bangladesh in their third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, at 3 pm on June 8. Both, England and Bangladesh are coming to this game after losing their previous encounters. Stung by their 14-run loss to Pakistan, Eoin Morgan and his men will hope to take an early advantage against Mortaza and his men. Whereas, the Bengal Tigers, who lost to New Zealand by two wickets, will bank on their batting line to shoulder some responsibility. Scheduled at Sophia Gardens, this would one of the interesting matches to watch as Bangladesh were the one to knock England out of 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Based on their current tournament performance, England have a higher chance of winning Saturday’s match as they have a winning probability of 86% as compared to Bangladesh’s 14%.

However, if we look at previous World Cup history then both sides have played three matches against each other, out of which Bangladesh had won 2 times compared to England’s one. So as World Cup Stats tell us an entirely different story, much can’t be predicted.

England vs Bangladesh World Cup Stats

Matches: 3

England won: 1

Bangladesh won: 2

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

England vs Bangladesh ODI Stats

Matches: 20

England won: 16

Bangladesh won: 4

Tied: 0

No result: 0

