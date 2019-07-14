Take the pledge to vote

Kumar Dharmasena Hugs and Makes Up to Jason Roy After Semi-final Umpiring Howler

People seated in the gallery were thrilled to watch Dharmasena and Jason Roy set aside their tiff and embark on the World Cup finale in a commendable fashion.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Kumar Dharmasena Hugs and Makes Up to Jason Roy After Semi-final Umpiring Howler
Umpire Kumar Dharmasena snapped hugging English batsman Jason Roy ahead of the World Cup Final at Lord's in London.
New Delhi: The World Cup Final of the gentleman’s game began with high-spirits at Lord’s as umpire Kumar Dharmasena was seen hugging English opener Jason Roy moments before the England vs New Zealand marquee clash. In a cordial gesture, Dharmasena hugged Roy two days after his umpiring blunder in the tournament’s semi-final that led to the batsman’s remonstrations on the field.

People seated in the gallery were thrilled to watch the two cricketers set aside their tiff and embark on the tournament’s finale in a commendable fashion. Indeed a gentleman’s game!

The Sri Lankan umpire had declared Roy out caught behind down the leg-side on 85 off Pat Cummins even as replays showed that he had made no contact with the ball. Roy refused to walk off and requested a review only to realise that the English side had already lost one as Jonny Bairstow used up England's review after he was trapped in front by Mitchell Starc.

Fans were irate and went on a Twitter tirade after Dharmasena was appointed to officiate Sunday's World Cup final between England and New Zealand, despite his incorrect decision to give Roy out in the semi-final tussle at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Roy was forced to leave the crease by square-leg umpire Marais Erasmus and fans on Twitter lashed out at the controversial decision. Later in the day, England battered Australia in an eight-wicket victory to slide into the World Cup finale against the Kiwis.

The English opener has also been penalised for the remonstrations on the field as he called the decision "f**king embarrassing". Roy earned two demerit points and a fine worth 30 percent of his match fee, which he accepted at a post-match hearing. The 28-year-old now has three demerit points, but match bans only kick in when a player collects four demerit points in total, leaving Roy available to feature on Sunday as England bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

However, the feeling of discord thus seems to have died down as Roy and Dharmasena exchanged the olive branch ahead of the crucial game.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
