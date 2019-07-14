Torn Between Thrilling Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon Finals, Twitteratti Say Why Not Both?

New Delhi: Sunday was a channel-hopping day for sports stans as the England vs New Zealand match collided with that of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. While most supporters across the world found themselves torn between ICC Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon Men’s Final, others put all their gadgets to use, thus manifesting the role of technology.

Since Sunday morning Twitter was abuzz with Cricket and Tennis news as both England vs New Zealand and Wimbledon hashtags surged on the micro-blogging website. Fans who did not want to pick between their favourite games watched both the matches simultaneously on multiple devices.

Twitter was inundated with pictures of fans struggling to watch the games together, without missing a moment’s suspense. On the edge with supreme enthusiasm on an eventful Sunday, fans shared hilarious images of them constantly grappling with keeping a balance.

“Unreal day of sport,” wrote a user, while another said, “multitasking!”

Formula One also clashed with the Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon Men’s Final.

Exactly a year ago, the world of sports was in a similar fix when the FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia fell on the same date as the Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson.

The cricket is on a knife's edge and Wimbledon final is headed to a 5th. Not a bad Sunday #englishsummer #beers #ENGvsNZ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/e1LaNqUH9y — Denny Wells (@denny_wells) July 14, 2019