ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History
ICC World Cup hosts and tournament favourites England is all set to take on Pakistan today at Trent Bridge.
Source: AFP
Host England is all set to take on Pakistan today at Trent Bridge. Beating South Africa by 104 runs in their opening match, it would be fair say that England have started their World Cup journey in a good form. Whereas Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, were smashed by West Indies in their opening match as they were bundled out on 105 in just 21.4 overs. The Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will hope for a comeback when they take on Eoin Morgan and his team in their second match of ICC World Cup 2019. And as we all know, England obviously have an upper hand in this match and they will carry forward their rock-solid format in OD. However, much can’t be said as Pakistan are completely unpredictable.
And if we look at previous World cup Cricket stats, it looks like both the teams are quite head to head in this match.
Number of matches played: 9
England won: 4
Pakistan won: 4
Tied: 0
No result: 1
