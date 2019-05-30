English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa at Kennington Oval: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update
The weather forecast for England vs South Africa World Cup opener indicates dry but 'mostly cloudy' conditions in South London. The clouds are likely to disperse a little by the evening. There is a small chance of isolated rain showers.
The Kennington Oval will host the Worlc Cup opener between England and South Africa today..
Cricket's biggest showpiece event, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, is all set to start on May 30, with its inaugural match to be played at the historical Kennington Oval between host England and perennial chokers South Africa.
Located in London, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500 and was established in 1845. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.
This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called the “Ashes”.
The stadium has hosted 65 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 39 times. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.
England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.
Besides cricket, Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.
The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands “The Who” and “The Faces” in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.
Key Facts
Opened - 1845
Capacity- 23,500
Known as The Oval; The AMP Oval; The Foster's Oval; The Brit Oval
Ends - Pavilion End, Vauxhall End
Location - London, England
Time Zone - UTC +01:00
Home to England, Surrey
Floodlights - Yes
Weather Update:
The weather forecast for Thursday indicates dry but 'mostly cloudy' conditions in South London. The clouds are likely to disperse a little by the evening. There is a small chance of isolated rain showers in the late evening hours (local time), according to the weather.com. Relative humidity is likely to range from a minimum of 65% to a maximum of 79% during the match. High humidity, sluggish winds, possible drizzle and low temperatures may lead to a wet outfield, especially during the latter half of the match.
