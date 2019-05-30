English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Super Human': Ben Stokes' One-hand Catch Leaves Everyone Stunned
Ben Stokes produced a moment of magic as he took a one-handed catch as England romped home to a 104-run victory over South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener.
Ben Stokes was the man-of-the-match as England beat South Africa (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Ben Stokes took a stunner to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo, as The Oval ground in London swayed with joy during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener between England and South Africa.
The South African Phehlukwayo clobbered the ball as Stokes stumbled back to take a one-handed catch that will be talked about for some time.
Stokes timed his backward jump to perfection as he stretched out his right hand to cup the ball from thin air. After completing the catch, Stokes faced the crowd to soak in the applause from a frenzied crowd.
People on social media doffed their hats to Stokes for his magical effort, with many claiming the catch to be the best ever in the history of the cricket's quadrennial 50-over spectacle.
England went onto win the match by 104 runs, as Stokes also picked up two wickets (Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir).
Earlier, it was Stokes who propelled England to a challenging total of 311/8 as he hammered 89 runs from 7=9 balls. Skipper Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) all chipped in with fifties.
After the end of the game, Stokes revealed what was going on in his head while he took the spectacular catch.
"I had a bit of a panic on, I was a little further in that I should have been, but I've the nickname, "The Claw", and luckily it stuck," Stokes, who was awarded the man-of-the-match, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We were thinking early doors, it's a tricky wicket, get it up to 300-330, the slower balls were digging in a bit. Boundaries were hard to get away, but psychologically getting over 300 was a big thing. Unbelievable atmosphere, great turn-out for [my] first World Cup game" Stokes added.
