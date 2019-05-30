English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jofra Archer's Six-year-old Tweet Warning Resurfaces After Bouncer Forces Hashim Amla to Retire Hurt
South African opener Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt after he was hit on the head with a rising delivery from England's Jofra Archer.
Hashim Alma was forced off the field after being hit on the head (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: South Africa's chase in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 got off to scary start when Hashim Amla had to retire hurt after being struck on the side of the head from a Jofra Archer bouncer.
The incident happened in just the fourth over of the second innings, as Archer decided to surprise Amla with a sharp-rising ball into the face.
The newly inducted English bowler had been stroked away to the boundary ropes earlier in the over, with a silken touch from Amla.
The follow-up deliveries were fast, with the penultimate ball of the over, which was 144.8kph to be precise, hit Alma flush on the helmet. The South African opener was saved by his grill but was visibly shaken by the impact.
In fact, Archer had in the past warned players to be wary of his bouncers when they face him.
The Proteas physio had to run onto the field to have a look and make sure that Amla was okay. A few concussion tests later, it was decided that it would be better if Amla retires for the time being and get proper medical check-up done.
Aiden Markram joined Quinton de Kock at the crease as South Africa continued their chase of 312.
Earlier, South Africa restricted hosts England to 311/8 at the Oval, even as Ben Stokes top-scored with 89, and Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) all made fifties.
