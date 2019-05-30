Jofra Archer's Six-year-old Tweet Warning Resurfaces After Bouncer Forces Hashim Amla to Retire Hurt

All cricketers on my TL buy 2 helmets cuz I ain mekkin no sport dis year — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 23, 2013

Hoping Hashim Amla is ok after Retiring Hurt! pic.twitter.com/9mZlqPtC2C — A Y I S H A A (@Ayishaaziz_) May 30, 2019

South Africa's chase in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 got off to scary start when Hashim Amla had to retire hurt after being struck on the side of the head from a Jofra Archer bouncer.The incident happened in just the fourth over of the second innings, as Archer decided to surprise Amla with a sharp-rising ball into the face.The newly inducted English bowler had been stroked away to the boundary ropes earlier in the over, with a silken touch from Amla.The follow-up deliveries were fast, with the penultimate ball of the over, which was 144.8kph to be precise, hit Alma flush on the helmet. The South African opener was saved by his grill but was visibly shaken by the impact.In fact, Archer had in the past warned players to be wary of his bouncers when they face him.The Proteas physio had to run onto the field to have a look and make sure that Amla was okay. A few concussion tests later, it was decided that it would be better if Amla retires for the time being and get proper medical check-up done.Aiden Markram joined Quinton de Kock at the crease as South Africa continued their chase of 312.Earlier, South Africa restricted hosts England to 311/8 at the Oval, even as Ben Stokes top-scored with 89, and Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) all made fifties.