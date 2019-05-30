South Africa opener Hashim Amla is on the verge of breaking India Captain Virat Kohli’s long-standing record and would get a chance in the World Cup opener against England at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.Amla is just 90 runs short of the 8,000 run mark and if he scores the runs against England, he would replace Kohli as the fastest to the milestone. Amla has played 171 innings to score 7,910 runs, while Kohli had reached 8,000 runs in 175 innings.If Amla manages to achieve this feat against England, he will better Kohli’s record by three innings. Amla also holds the record for being the fastest batsman to reach 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.Kohli currently has 10,843 runs heading into the World Cup in 219 innings.He would become the fourth South African to score 8000 ODI runs after Jacques Kallis (11550), AB de Villiers (9427) and Herschelle Gibbs (8094).There is another milestone in offering for the right-hander as Amla needs just 37 runs to become the second South Africa after Jacques Kallis (1054 runs) and 22nd batsman overall to reach 1000 ODI runs against England, which is going into the world cup as the firm favourite.After having suffered a first-round exit in the 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, England have improved tremendously in last few years. In their run-up to hosting the showpiece ICC event, England climbed to the top of the One-day International (ODI) rankings and has the highest win percentage.South Africa, on the other hand, have suffered plenty of World Cup heartache but having been losing semi-finalists four years there is a sense the Proteas are going under the radar this time around.