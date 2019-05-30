‘Faf’s Masterstroke’: How Imran Tahir Got Dangerous Johhny Bairstow Out For Golden Duck

Off he goes! 🏃‍♂️



📽️ @ImranTahirSA takes the first wicket of #CWC19 (and also completes one lap of The Oval!) How many more wickets do you think the spinner will take today?#ENGvSA https://t.co/5R8Ce0CwVe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, opening the bowling for South Africa in the first match of the ICC World Cup 2019, sent England opener Johnny Bairstow packing for a golden duck off the second ball of the innings.Tahir’s delivery pitched just outside the off-stump and turned enough to take the outside edge of Bairstow’s bat and went into the waiting gloves of wicket keeper Quinton De Kock.Faf Du Plessis’ decision to give the new ball to Tahir came in for praise from experts as the move paid immediate dividends. Bairstow has been in great form heading into the World Cup and averages 88 against leg spin.Cricket analyst and commentator Ayaz Memon said, “Bairstow, who has pulverised fast bowlers for months, falls first ball. Opening the bowling with Tahir could be Faf’s masterstroke.”Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also praised the South African captain’s instinct. “Wow! A 40 year old Tahir opens the bowling and gets Jonny Bairstow second ball of the match. Out of the box- is this going to be the theme of this World Cup,” he tweeted.Tahir celebrated the wicket in his inmitable style, running wild with both arms in the air. It invited a cheeky dig from the official handle of the Cricket World Cup.