ICC World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History ahead of Oval Opener

Finally, ICC Cricket World Cup has arrived. The seven-week long cricket carnival will feature 10 teams in the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. The World Cup opener will see Eoin Morgan-led England, the host nation, locking horns with perennial chokers South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.Before the tournament's hot favourite England takes on Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa, let’s have a look at the ODI statistics between the two teams.ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | England vs South Africa One Day International StatisticsNumber of matches played so far: 59Number of matches won by England: 26Number of matches won by South Africa: 29Number of matches that resulted in Tie: 1No Result: 3As per the statistics, South Africa have an upper edge in their head-to-head encounters. In their most recent encounter, in 2017, England defeated South Africa 2-1.