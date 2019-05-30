English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History ahead of Oval Opener
Before the tournament's hot favourite England takes on Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa, let’s have a look at the ODI statistics between the two teams.
England will play South Africa on May 30. (Getty Images)
Finally, ICC Cricket World Cup has arrived. The seven-week long cricket carnival will feature 10 teams in the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. The World Cup opener will see Eoin Morgan-led England, the host nation, locking horns with perennial chokers South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.
Before the tournament's hot favourite England takes on Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa, let’s have a look at the ODI statistics between the two teams.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | England vs South Africa One Day International Statistics
Number of matches played so far: 59
Number of matches won by England: 26
Number of matches won by South Africa: 29
Number of matches that resulted in Tie: 1
No Result: 3
As per the statistics, South Africa have an upper edge in their head-to-head encounters. In their most recent encounter, in 2017, England defeated South Africa 2-1.
