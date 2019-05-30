Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICC World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History ahead of Oval Opener

Before the tournament's hot favourite England takes on Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa, let’s have a look at the ODI statistics between the two teams.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History ahead of Oval Opener
England will play South Africa on May 30. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Finally, ICC Cricket World Cup has arrived. The seven-week long cricket carnival will feature 10 teams in the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. The World Cup opener will see Eoin Morgan-led England, the host nation, locking horns with perennial chokers South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Before the tournament's hot favourite England takes on Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa, let’s have a look at the ODI statistics between the two teams.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | England vs South Africa One Day International Statistics

Number of matches played so far: 59
Number of matches won by England: 26
Number of matches won by South Africa: 29
Number of matches that resulted in Tie: 1
No Result: 3

As per the statistics, South Africa have an upper edge in their head-to-head encounters. In their most recent encounter, in 2017, England defeated South Africa 2-1.
