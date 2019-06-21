Take the pledge to vote

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka at Leeds: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

England and Sri Lanka have played each other 10 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup history.

June 21, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka at Leeds: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
Sri Lanka have defeated England four times in a Cricket World Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The hot favorites England will face Sri Lanka in the 27th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds on June 21 at 3 pm. Buoyed by their emphatic win over Afghanistan, England skipper Eoin Morgan and his men, will be look forward to a similar innings against the Lankans. Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne led-Sri Lanka who are on the verge of elimination will hope to see better prospects in their upcoming match.

Both England and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 10 matches in World cup. Out of these, England have won six, whereas Sri Lanka have come out to be victorious on four occasions. The highest score posted by England against Sri Lanka is 333 while Sri Lanka have a total of 312 runs. So, it obvious that England are ahead of Sri Lanka if we go by the World Cup statistics.

Moreover, if we look at the winning probability then it also tells us that England have an advantage over Sri Lanka in the upcoming game with 91% chance of winning against Sri Lanka's 9%. And with England's strong batting line up, one can easily predict how difficult it will be for Sri Lanka to stand their ground against Eoin Morgan's side.

So ahead of England's clash with Sri Lanka, Here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between England and Sri Lanka: 10

England won: 6

Sri Lanka: 4

Tied: 0

No result: 0

