ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka: Leeds Weather Updates, Headingley Pitch Report and Records
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England and Sri Lanka are set to play each other at Headingley on Friday.
England will look to continue their dominant show against Sri Lanka. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The 27th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled between host, England and the 1996 champions, Sri Lanka on June 21 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. After the record-breaking victory over Aghanistan, Eoin Morgan's side will try to seal their spot in ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals as they gear up to face Sri Lanka in their upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka-led by Dimuth Karunaratne, who have managed to register just one win so far in the tournament, will aim to keep their semis hope alive.
Weather Update:
There will be intervals of sunshine and clouds in Leeds on Friday throughout the day, according to weatherman. The day temperature will hover around 17C while the minimum temperature is set to be 8C. There are five percent chances of precipitation during the day, the UK metrological department said, meaning spectators should get to watch the match without any disruptions. The slightly overcast conditions might provide some help to quickies.
Pitch Report:
The first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Leeds, England and Sri Lanka will see an absolutely flat pitch when they face off against each other. Going by the domestic cricket, in three matches that were completed this season on the Leeds pitch, the teams batting first went on to post mammoth totals. It will be tricky for both teams whether to bowl or bat first after winning the toss. Historical results here however, indicate a clear bias towards chasing rather than setting a target.
Stadium Facts:
Headingley Carnegie was first established in 1890 with a capacity of 17, 000 people. Along with being home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club, this venue has staged some of the iconic comebacks in Test cricket like when England defeated Australia by 18 runs in 1981.
This venue has also witnessed some of the greatest innings, like two Test triple-centuries by Don Bradman in 1930 and 1934. Besides him, John Edric of Surrey has also made a Test triple hundred in 1965.
Named after a suburb of the city of Leeds, this stadium is also linked to a rugby league ground, home of The Leeds Rhinos. However, apart from all this, the venue has staged a total of 41 ODI matches. Out of this, 21 matches were won by Home side, 10 were won by touring side while the neutral side has come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.
