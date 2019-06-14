England vs West Indies: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

England and West Indies will carry their intense rivalry from the Caribbean into the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday with Barbados-born pace sensation Jofra Archer adding spice to the World Cup contest.

Both teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in February with one game being a washout. The series, which took place in the Caribbean islands, saw sensational performances from Chris Gayle, who smashed as many 39 sixes and amassed 424 runs in four innings.

The 'Universe Boss' will be backing himself for an encore against England whose bowling attack has become more potent with Archer's addition. He has bowled with fire and venom so far in the competition and his face-off with Gayle is the one to watch out for.

Archer, who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean and qualified to play for England only in April, is a familiar figure for the West Indies camp and it knows what the 24-year-old is capable of.

ENG VS WI: MATCH DETAILS

This is the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

TEAM NEWS

England: Jos Buttler has been declared fit after missing the previous match due to a hip complaint, but fast bowler Mark Wood may not be available today after experiencing discomfort in his left foot. Moeen Ali is also back but playing two spinners may not be necessary on the seaming Rose Bowl pitch.

West Indies: The Caribbean side, too, have their own injury-related doubts. Andre Russell hobbled off against Australia after bowling an intense spell. He is said to be recovering well but remains a doubt for today's match. Evin Lewis trained on Wednesday and could reunite with Chris Gayle at the top of the order.

PREDICTED XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

DREAM11 PICKS

Batsmen: Shai Hope (wk), Jos Buttler, (wk) Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan (C), Shimron Hetmyer,

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Tom Curran Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.