England vs West Indies: Southampton Weather Updates, Rose Bowl Pitch Report and Records
England face West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and with the weather being the most talked about topic at the ICC Cricket World Cup.
England face West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jason Holder and his men are gearing up to take on the hosts, England, in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on June 14th at the Rose Bowl. West Indies, who had their previous match abandoned against South Africa due to rain, will hope to register their second win in this tournament. Meanwhile, England led by Eoin Morgan who have an advantage of playing on their home ground, will try to go higher on points table. Scheduled at Rose Bowl cricket ground, the venue was first established in 2001 with a capacity of 6,500 people. However, it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating.
The Ageas Bowl was designed by award-winning architects Michael Hopkins and Partners. While being a splendid feat of architecture, its location proved problematic for spectators in the early days. The venue was also criticized during Champions Trophy in 2004, as the access to ground for England key fixture got difficult.
At this World Cup, the Rose Bowl is scheduled to host a total of 5 matches. Previously, it has hosted 27 One Day Internationals. Out of which, 10 matches were won by the home team, 7 were won by the touring team and the 5 were won by neutral teams. The highest innings made on this ground was of 373 runs made by England against Pakistan.
WEATHER REPORT
Weather After Thursday brought another day of weather woes to the Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom, showers can dampen Friday's fixture between England and the West Indies too. More rain is in the forecast for Friday when England takes on the West Indies in Southampton on Friday. However, the day will be far from a washout. A couple of showers are expected to be around, but the rain will generally be on the lighter side and not as persistent
PITCH REPORT
The track in Southampton has helped the fast bowlers to a large extent. In both the previous games, the pacers made early breakthroughs. Under overcast conditions, the speedsters may again come into play. Hence, it won't be a surprise if the teams opt to field first after winning the toss. Batsmen will be better off if they don't attempt something ambitious early on.
Key Facts:
Opened: 2001
Capacity: 6,500 (20,000 with temporary seating)
Known as: The Ageas Bowl, West End
Ends: Pavilion End, Northern End
Location: Southampton, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI
Floodlights: Yes
