Evin Lewis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
Evin Lewis is a West Indian batsman and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27 years old.
Evin Lewis. (Image: Twitter)
Evin Lewis, whose full name is Evin Lewis, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on December 27, 1991 at Port of Spain, Trinidad. He is 27 years of age. He is an batsman and is a left-handed batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barisal Bulls, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Mumbai Indians, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Vancouver Knights, West Indies Under-19s.
Evin Lewis has played in 35 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1010 runs at an average of 32.58. His highest score is 176 not out. He has scored 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Lewis made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi on October 5, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Basseterre on July 28, 2018.
This Evin Lewis: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 06, 2019.
