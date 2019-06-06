Fabian Allen: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
Fabian Allen is a West Indian bowler and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.
File photo of Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen, whose full name is Oshane Romaine Thomas, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on May 7, 1995 at Kingston, Jamaica. He is 24 years of age. He is an bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm orthodox.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Jamaica Tallawahs, Jamaica Under-19s, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, West Indies B, West Indies Under-19s.
Fabian Allen has played in 7 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 32 runs at an average of 6.40. His highest score is 10. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 1 wicket at an average of 198.00. His bowling economy rate is 6.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/37.
Allen made his ODI debut against India at Pune on October 27, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.
This Fabian Allen: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 6, 2019.
