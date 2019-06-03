Fakhar Zaman: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Fakhar Zaman is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on April 10, 1990 in Mardan, North-West Frontier Province. He is 29 years of age. He is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow-arm orthodox.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Abbottabad, Abbottabad Falcons,Habib Bank Limited, Karachi Blues, Karachi Dolphins, Karachi Zebras, Karachi Zebras, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan A, Pakistan Navy, Peshawar.Fakhar Zaman has played in 37 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1664 runs at an average of 50.42. His highest score is 210 not out. He has scored 4 centuries and 10 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 1 wicket at an average of 111.00. His bowling economy rate is 4.93. His best bowling figure is 1/19.Zaman made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Sharjah on April 3, 2003 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.This Fakhar Zaman: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.