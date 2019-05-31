ICC World Cup 2019: Famous Cricketers Who Never Got a Chance to Play the World Cup

Sometimes, even fame can’t help you achieve the best of all, and same is the case with some all-time famous cricketers, who have earned a lot of fame for their game, but could not make it to the World Cup team. With the ICC World Cup 2019, having started on May 30, it’s time to recall a few cricketers who had career par excellence but still never played for their respective teams in any World Cup match. Surprisingly, while Indian Cricket Team, headed by Virat Kohli, is already in London to play the match, there are a few famous Indian cricketers who missed out playing for ICC World cup matches.VVS Laxman: Our very own Very Very Special Laxman was famous for his Indian Test batting. The legendary batsman was also the part of ‘Fab Four’. While VVS has played 134 Test matches and scored 8,781 runs, with his personal best of 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens, the Hyderabadi star never got a chance to play for the World Cup.Laxmipathy Balaji: Another Indian talent who couldn’t make it to the World Cup squad was Laxmipathy Balaji. Balaji made his ODI debut against West Indies in 2002.Murali Kartik: One of the best spinners of his time, along with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, Murali Kartik made his talent recognizable with commendable bowling skills. However, he couldn’t make his name under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, missing out on a chance to play for the Indian team in the World Cup.Alastair Cook: After making his international debut in 2006, Alastair Cook represented England in 161 Test matches. While Cook was an excellent batsman, he took time to settle down on the field, which might be the reason for him to never play a World Cup match.Stuart MacGill: The Australian spinner was a great support to Team Australia. However, the only bad fortune he had was to play at the same time as Shane Warne. While Warne made it to the World Cup squad, MacGill missed the chance to play for Australia.ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, ICC World cup, Virat Kohli, Team Indian, Indian Cricket Team, World Cup match, World Cup Tournament, Murali Kartik, Laxmipathy Balaji, Alastair Cook, Stuart MacGill, VVS Laxman, Very Very Special Laxman, England in World Cup, India in World Cup, Australia in World Cup, Eden Gardens, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricketers,