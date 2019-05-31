English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghMinister of Defence
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
ICC World Cup 2019: Famous Cricketers Who Never Got a Chance to Play the World Cup
With the ICC World Cup 2019, having started on May 30, it’s time to recall a few cricketers who had career par excellence but still never played for their respective teams in any World Cup match.
Our very own Very Very Special Laxman never played a single World Cup match.
Loading...
Sometimes, even fame can’t help you achieve the best of all, and same is the case with some all-time famous cricketers, who have earned a lot of fame for their game, but could not make it to the World Cup team. With the ICC World Cup 2019, having started on May 30, it’s time to recall a few cricketers who had career par excellence but still never played for their respective teams in any World Cup match. Surprisingly, while Indian Cricket Team, headed by Virat Kohli, is already in London to play the match, there are a few famous Indian cricketers who missed out playing for ICC World cup matches.
Here’s a list of some cricketers who never played a single World Cup match:
VVS Laxman: Our very own Very Very Special Laxman was famous for his Indian Test batting. The legendary batsman was also the part of ‘Fab Four’. While VVS has played 134 Test matches and scored 8,781 runs, with his personal best of 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens, the Hyderabadi star never got a chance to play for the World Cup.
Laxmipathy Balaji: Another Indian talent who couldn’t make it to the World Cup squad was Laxmipathy Balaji. Balaji made his ODI debut against West Indies in 2002.
Murali Kartik: One of the best spinners of his time, along with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, Murali Kartik made his talent recognizable with commendable bowling skills. However, he couldn’t make his name under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, missing out on a chance to play for the Indian team in the World Cup.
Alastair Cook: After making his international debut in 2006, Alastair Cook represented England in 161 Test matches. While Cook was an excellent batsman, he took time to settle down on the field, which might be the reason for him to never play a World Cup match.
Stuart MacGill: The Australian spinner was a great support to Team Australia. However, the only bad fortune he had was to play at the same time as Shane Warne. While Warne made it to the World Cup squad, MacGill missed the chance to play for Australia.
ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, ICC World cup, Virat Kohli, Team Indian, Indian Cricket Team, World Cup match, World Cup Tournament, Murali Kartik, Laxmipathy Balaji, Alastair Cook, Stuart MacGill, VVS Laxman, Very Very Special Laxman, England in World Cup, India in World Cup, Australia in World Cup, Eden Gardens, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricketers,
Here’s a list of some cricketers who never played a single World Cup match:
VVS Laxman: Our very own Very Very Special Laxman was famous for his Indian Test batting. The legendary batsman was also the part of ‘Fab Four’. While VVS has played 134 Test matches and scored 8,781 runs, with his personal best of 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens, the Hyderabadi star never got a chance to play for the World Cup.
Laxmipathy Balaji: Another Indian talent who couldn’t make it to the World Cup squad was Laxmipathy Balaji. Balaji made his ODI debut against West Indies in 2002.
Murali Kartik: One of the best spinners of his time, along with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, Murali Kartik made his talent recognizable with commendable bowling skills. However, he couldn’t make his name under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, missing out on a chance to play for the Indian team in the World Cup.
Alastair Cook: After making his international debut in 2006, Alastair Cook represented England in 161 Test matches. While Cook was an excellent batsman, he took time to settle down on the field, which might be the reason for him to never play a World Cup match.
Stuart MacGill: The Australian spinner was a great support to Team Australia. However, the only bad fortune he had was to play at the same time as Shane Warne. While Warne made it to the World Cup squad, MacGill missed the chance to play for Australia.
ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, ICC World cup, Virat Kohli, Team Indian, Indian Cricket Team, World Cup match, World Cup Tournament, Murali Kartik, Laxmipathy Balaji, Alastair Cook, Stuart MacGill, VVS Laxman, Very Very Special Laxman, England in World Cup, India in World Cup, Australia in World Cup, Eden Gardens, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricketers,
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Homesick Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results