Scantily Clad Female Streaker Promoting X-rated Website Tries to Invade Pitch During World Cup Final

New Delhi: A female streaker, clad in a black monokini, rushed off the stands towards the pitch during the England vs New Zealand World Cup final, but was tackled by the security guards at Lord’s.

Soon a frenzy took over Twitter as fans had a déjà vu of the Champions League final, even Liverpool chimed in.

From swimsuit that she was wearing, it seems the streaker is associated with the same x-rated website that made headlines in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

She tried the same stunt as Kinsey Wolanskihttps://t.co/mFapOiev89 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 14, 2019

Last month, during the Champions League final, YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski grabbed the world’s attention after she dashed into the field by streaking. This time, it was Zdorovetskiy’s mother.

In both cases, the women wore swimsuits with "Vitaly Uncensored" written on them.

(Image: AFP)

"My mom just tried to Streak The Cricket World Cup," Vitaly said on Twitter. Wolanski also left a witty comment under the post.

Wolanski was detained after her streaking bid during the Copa America final was foiled by the security guards.

