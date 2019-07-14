New Delhi: Pictures have emerged where supporters from both the sides are seen pleading for tickets to watch the English and Kiwi teams clash in the World Cup final at the iconic Lord’s in London.

Indian fans had bought 41% of the tickets for the World Cup final, leaving other cricket fans grappling for tickets, before the semi-final howler at Old Trafford, Manchester, where the Men in Blue were battered by New Zealand.

Therefore, fans of both England and New Zealand have failed to catch hold of tickets for the much-awaited tournament final. The stakes are so high that the resale value of the tickets has gone as high as £16,000.

New Zealand fans are the worst affected as England is the host nation. The lull atmosphere in Lord’s and the half-empty gallery suggest the absence of support from one side. Kiwi fans can be seen holding placards desperately seeking help from those in possession of the valuable tickets.

I hope these guys got the tickets to the #CWC19Final! Even kiwis were not expect their team in the final. #ENGvsNZ #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/MMtj3lVfKq — खूनी सूसू (@KhooniSuSu) July 14, 2019

“Flew from NZ Need Ticket,” read one placard, “Genuine fans looking for tickets,” read another.

Many expected that Indian fans would be selling off their tickets, which they have bought in anticipation of Virat Kohli and his team playing the final. However, instead of reselling their tickets through the official ICC website, fans have resorted to alternatives such as S​tubHub and Viagogo, where tickets are being sold for more than £16,000 -- that's Rs 13.8 lakh -- which is more than 50 times their face value.

On Saturday, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham had appealed to Indians asking them to resell their tickets at the original prices through the official platform, and not at vastly inflated prices which denies genuine cricket fans the historic chance of watching their nations play the finals.

“Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy,” he wrote.

Neesham added that while he understands the desire of people to make “ A couple of quid”, demanding for prices as high as on the table is “absolutely ludicrous.”

He is not the only one. Many aggrieved fans from both camps have also floated sincere pleas on Twitter, seeking justice, hope and essentially tickets for the ultimate showdown:

The International Cricket Council have also appealed for fans who do not want to attend the game to return their tickets so they can be sold to other genuine supporters at face value, instead of selling them at exorbitant rates through unofficial resale sites. Supporters have until midday on Saturday to give back any unwanted tickets.

In the months before the tournament began fans could buy top rated Platinum tickets for £395 (Rs 34,000), Gold for £295 (Rs 24,000), Silver for £195 and Bronze for £95 for the 30,000 capacity Lord's ground.

However, by Saturday, the StubHub ticket website was offering tickets for as much as £12,150 (Rs 10.5 lakh), £7,896 ( Rs 6.8 lakh) and £5,548 (Rs 5.5 lakh).